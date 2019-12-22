Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to Newcastle United win vs Crystal Palace on Twitter

Newcastle United won 1-0 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.
Miguel Almiron scored his first goal for The Magpies as Steve Bruce’s side earned a late victory against Palace. With that victory, Newcastle have jumped to the top half of the Premier League.
Newcastle winger Allan-Saint Maximin has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. The Frenchman is currently out of action after picking up a hamstring injury during Newcastle’s win against Southampton this month.
Great win and im so happy for Almiron ❤️ #HowayTheLads
— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) December 21, 2019
The match was heading for a draw but Almiron sparked life into the game after he volleyed home with Andy Carroll providing the assist.
The Paraguayan attacker has finally ended his Newcastle goal-drought on his 27th Premier League appearance since joining the Magpies from Atlanta United for £20m in January.
It was Newcastle’s third victory in their last four games, and they are now level on points with Manchester United and one point behind Tottenham.