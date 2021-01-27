Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to Newcastle result on Twitter

Newcastle United ended up on the losing side once again last night and their winless run has now extended to 11 matches in all competitions.

The Magpies were quite poor against Leeds United and, despite the 2-1 scoreline, they did not manage to put the visitors under too much pressure.

It’s not just the momentum and confidence that is missing from Newcastle’s performances. They are also lacking in drive and effort.

They will have to work harder to improve their current run of form. Newcastle are seven points clear of the drop zone right now but could find themselves in the relegation battle soon.

Steve Bruce will be hoping that he can transform his team’s fortunes in the coming weeks, but the Newcastle boss needs to get his team selection correct in order to get the most out of his players.

Bruce chose to start Jeff Hendrick last night despite the 28-year-old behind in abysmal form. His best midfielder Isaac Hayden was played out of position.

Leeds could have easily added to their tally on another day and fans will be expecting the players to step up and take more responsibility for the recent run of form.