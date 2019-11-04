Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to being in Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week

Newcastle United secured their third Premier League victory of the season at the London Stadium on Saturday, handing West Ham United a 3-2 defeat.
It was the first time the Magpies have managed to score more than once in a league game this term, and they will hope to keep getting better in the final third going forward.
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was impressed with the performance of Steve Bruce’s side, naming the Toons head coach and winger Allan Saint-Maximin in his official Premier League Team of the Week. The French forward has reacted to being included in the line-up, reacting thus to it on Twitter:
Wow! 😮 Alan Shearer ⚫️⚪️ put me on his "team of the week" 😭🙏🏾 #NewcastleLegend #FeelingGrateful https://t.co/cosPS48hZZ
— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) November 4, 2019
Goals from Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey secured Newcastle a valuable win, and while he didn’t have a hand directly in any of the three strikes, Saint-Maximin was a thorn in the flesh of West Ham’s defence.
The 22-year-old winger caused Pablo Zabaleta all sorts of trouble with his pace and Bruce will hope he keeps improving at this rate going forward.
Saint-Maximin is yet to score or assist in seven league appearances for Newcastle since arriving from OGC Nice during the summer transfer window, but he has been one of their best players, and he is getting closer to opening his account.