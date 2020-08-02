Allan Saint-Maximin reacts on his one-year anniversary of joining Newcastle United

Newcastle United signed Allan Saint-Maximin from OGC Nice for £16.5 million on a six-year deal a year ago today, and he is arguably the most exciting player they have landed in a long while.

The 23-year-old hit the ground running in the English top-flight, with his electric pace and bag of tricks causing constant problems for the opposition.





Saint-Maximin ended 2019-20 with four goals and four assists in 30 games across all competitions for Newcastle and will look forward to having more impact in the final third next term and going forward.

The Frenchman is widely loved by the Magpies fans and he has developed a cordial relationship with them off and online.

The Chronicle reminded everyone on Twitter that it has been a year since Saint-Maximin arrived at the St. James’ Park, and he has reacted thus:

The winger is already starting to attract suitors, and according to Sportsmail, Wolverhampton Wanderers are focused on signing him this summer.

Only two players completed more take-ons than him during the campaign, with 121 successful dribbles coming in 26 games.

He will definitely help Nuno Espirito Santo’s side become better in the final third given his direct style of play, and having him and Adama Traore in the same attack will boost Wolves’ chances of finishing in the top-four next term.

However, Newcastle will be keen to hold on to their star player and a new improved deal could be on the cards as they look to shoo off suitors.