Allan Saint-Maximin praises Newcastle United teammate Joelinton on Twitter

Allan Saint-Maximin has praised his Newcastle United teammate Joelinton on Twitter for his heroics against Crystal Palace on Friday evening.

Newcastle won 2-0 against Palace away from home at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.





The match in London looked to be heading to a goalless draw, but then Joelinton turned on the style in the final stages.

The Brazilian forward set up Callum Wilson to give Newcastle the lead in the 88th minute by sliding an effort beneath Vicente Guaita.

Then just two minutes later, the 24-year-old was set up by Wilson, and he did not make any mistake in turning the ball past Guaita with a left-footed effort.

Newcastle winger Saint-Maximi has praised Joelinton on Twitter for his performance against Palace.

Well done brother 👊🏾 — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) November 28, 2020

How did Joelinton play for Newcastle United?

Joelinton was arguably the best player at Selhurst Park. The Brazilian forward worked hard throughout his time on the pitch, and deservedly got his goal.

According to WhoScored, the striker took seven shots, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 64.7%, won six headers, took 65 touches, attempted two dribbles, made four tackles, two interceptions and one clearance, and put in one cross.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal and provided one assist in 490 minutes in the Premier League for the Magpies so far.

Getting better

Joelinton has had a torrid time at Newcastle so far, with the striker scoring just twice in the Premier League last season. The 24-year-old has been lacking confidence, and perhaps his heroics on Friday evening will see him get better.

There is no doubt that the Brazilian is a very good forward, and maybe Newcastle fans will now see him take his game to another level and start banging in the goals for fun. It will reduce the team’s current over-reliance on Wilson and an in-form striker give them another attacking dimension on the pitch.