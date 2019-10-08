Allan Saint-Maximin hopes to play every game for Newcastle

Newcastle United Allan Saint-Maximin has made a strong impact for the Magpies since he joined the club this summer from Nice.
The 22-year-old has two starts in the Premier League, and further two has come from the bench so far. He is yet to score or provide an assist for the club.
The winger has endured a stop-start opening at Newcastle so far. While he has struggled with injury, the French winger has looked sharp every time he took the field.
He was brilliant against Manchester United as Newcastle won 1-0 in the Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Sunday.
Saint-Maximin has told the Chronicle that he wants to play regularly for the Magpies. The exciting winger offers pace on the flanks, and with his direct approach, he threatens the opposition defence time and again.
The former Nice winger now feels that he can get better if Steve Bruce picks him regularly going forward.
“I feel much better now and I think you can still see that on the pitch,” said Saint-Maximin to The Chronicle.
“I need to play more now. I want to be playing every game, then I’ll feel much better.
“I’m happy because I played in the game at Spurs and we won, and now I started against Man United I won.”
It was an important victory for the Magpies as they needed to bounce back strongly in the league following their 5-0 defeat against Leicester City.
Steve Bruce’s side now sit 16th in the Premier League table and are out of the relegation zone.
Saint-Maximin has shown that he has bags of potential. If he remains fit, and maintain a certain level of consistency, he could become an asset for the Magpies.