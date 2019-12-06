Allan Saint-Maximin heaps praise on Newcastle teammate Jonjo Shelvey

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has heaped praise on his teammate Jonjo Shelvey after the win over Sheffield United.
The Magpies picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 win over the newly-promoted side and Saint-Maximin was on the scoresheet.
Shelvey managed to score a goal as well. Despite being flagged offside, the midfielder went on to score the goal and he was rewarded for playing to the whistle as the offside decision was overturned by VAR.
Saint-Maximin said to the media after the game: “I scored with my head…I don’t score with my head! I’m also happy for Jonjo, the best striker in Newcastle.”
Shelvey has been in good form off late and he will be looking to build on that. He could make a big difference for Steve Bruce’s side this season.
He will be delighted with these comments from his teammates and he will be determined to work harder and put in more match-winning displays in the coming weeks.
Newcastle have shown great improvement after a poor start to the season and it will be interesting to see where they finish eventually.
At present, they are close to breaking into the top half of the table.