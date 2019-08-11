Allan Saint-Maximin delivers message for the Newcastle fans

Newcastle United will take on Arsenal in their opening Premier League game at St James’ Park on Sunday.
Ahead of the match, summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin has delivered a message for the Newcastle fans during an exclusive interview with The Chronicle.
The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from Nice for a reported £16.5m on a six-year deal.
The exciting young winger has insisted that he will do everything for the fans and that he always wanted to play in the Premier League.
“I have a message for the fans – I am going to give you everything in the tank,” said Saint-Maximin.
“I will be running, jumping, dribbling, scoring and shooting. It will all be for them. I am here to make this team better.
“The head coach has already told me that I can’t expect to play in every game, but in training, I’ll be looking to make sure I give him no choice.”
He added that Newcastle United is an ‘amazing’ club, and that he has fallen in love with the fans, stadium, and the city.
Saint-Maximin reveals that a lot of clubs in Italy and France were interested in signing him, but he told his family that he wanted to play in the Premier League.
The exciting winger is a fantastic dribbler, and the player has revealed that Steve Bruce has told him to express himself on the pitch.
Newcastle fans are known to be very passionate about their players, and surely they will love what Saint-Maximin has just said.