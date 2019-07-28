Allan Saint-Maximin could join Newcastle next week

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice.
According to Chronicle, the transfer should be completed before Newcastle take on St Etienne in a pre-season game on Saturday.
Steve Bruce needed some pace and flair in his attack and the 22-year-old winger should prove to be a good addition.
Saint-Maximin is a very good dribbler who will add a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack.
The Magpies have already signed Joelinton from Hoffenheim and it seems that Bruce is putting together an exciting new-look attack at St James’ Park.
Saint-Maximin is still very young and there are obvious flaws in his game. However, he has the talent and Bruce could help him fulfill his potential.
If he can improve his decision making, the 22-year-old could be a very good player for the Magpies next season.
Newcastle have been linked with Stanley N’Soki as well and the player is expected to join the Magpies soon.
It will be interesting to see if Bruce manages to strengthen his squad sufficiently before the end of the window.