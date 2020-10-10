Allan Saint-Maximin admits he could leave Newcastle in future

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has revealed that he could look to move on if the club fails to match up to his ambitions.

The 23-year-old has been very impressive since moving to Newcastle and he is arguably the best player at the club right now.





The Frenchman wants to play European football with Newcastle and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies can qualify for the Europa League in the near future.

The fans will be desperate for the club to hold on to their star player and Newcastle must do everything in their power to convince Saint-Maximin that it is the right place for him to develop and continue his career.

Newcastle are a good team but they’re not ready to challenge for European qualification just yet. It will be interesting to see if the Frenchman stays at the club beyond this season should Newcastle fail to secure European football.

The Newcastle winger said (h/t Sun): “For my part, everything will depend on this development. If the club is developing well and it is in line with my desires, staying is a possibility. Afterwards, if things don’t turn out like that, obviously the question of leaving will arise. Being able to play in Europe and the Europa League would be really great. The Champions League is a big dream, every footballer wants to play it.”

Newcastle will need players like him to stay at the club if they are to qualify for Europe in future.