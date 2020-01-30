Allan keen on a move to Everton

Napoli midfielder Allan is thought to be keen on a move to Everton.
According to reports from Italy (translated by Sportwitness), the player is hoping that the Toffees will come in for him before the window closes. He wants to work with Ancelotti again.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make a move for him.
Apparently, Ancelotti contacted the player earlier this month to find out whether is keen on the move and the player is tempted.
Allan’s family is keen on a move away from Italy as well.
He is a key player for the Serie A side and they will not want to lose him midway through the season. Allan might have to wait until the summer to get his move to Everton.
Everton have the finances to tempt Napoli but it is late in the window and the Italian side won’t be able to get in a proper replacement for Allan. Therefore, a January sale seems very unlikely.
The Premier League side could definitely use someone like Allan right now. He would be a superb signing for them.
Allan has shown his quality in Serie A and in Europe. The 29-year-old Brazilian is good enough to play for most teams in the Premier League.