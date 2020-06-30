Alfredo Morelos turns down a move to Qatar

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has turned down a move to a Qatari club.

Al Duhail were looking at the player earlier in June.





As per reports (h/t Daily Record), the player wants to join a European club and he won’t be joining the QNB Stars League outfit.

Morelos has been a key player for Rangers over the past few seasons and Steven Gerrard will be hoping to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

If Rangers want to win the title, they will players like Morelos. The 24-year-old Colombian has scored 29 goals this season.

He has been linked with several European clubs lately and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The likes of Newcastle and Leicester City have been linked with the player in the past.

Morelos is reportedly content with life in Glasgow but he wants to take the next step in his career. It will be interesting to see if any of his suitors come forward with a considerable offer.

Rangers are unlikely to sell their star striker for a cut-price fee.

For now, the fans will be pleased to see that the striker has turned down a lucrative move to Qatar.

It is evident that Morelos’ next move will be motivated by footballing and not financial reasons.