SL View: Alfredo Morelos & Jose Mourinho – A match made in heaven

“It is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma; but perhaps there is a key.”
Those were the words of Winston Churchill when asked about potential Russian involvement in World War II. Fast forward to 2020 and they could be applied to Alfredo Morelos.
War and Morelos are probably two words that link-up pretty well given his personality. This is a man who could start a fight in an empty room.
For all his faults the Rangers forward is a talented footballer. A tally of 77 goals in 137 appearances in Scotland highlights that point perfectly.
A series of red cards – a few of them unjustified – and some off-field issues have understandably had an impact on the Colombian in recent weeks and a parting of the ways seems inevitable.
With Rangers striker Kenny Miller confirming as much in an interview with Sky Sports, it would be no surprise to see Morelos move on this summer.
“It’s just a case of getting the right deal for everyone involved – a deal that suits the player that he’s happy to go along with and a deal that suits the club,” said Miller.
“I would expect there would still be interest there – you don’t become a bad player overnight. It’s only been six or seven weeks, really, since the league started back in January, so it’s not as if it’s an alarming dip.
“I’m sure there will still be interest there – at what level, I don’t know. I don’t think it’ll be the figures that were being bandied about three or four months ago.”
SL VIEW
With Morelos likely to leave Ibrox this summer the question of where he may end up is an interesting one. Newcastle United? Their fans would love him, but no.
At this moment in time his ideal destination is Tottenham Hotspur. Sure, they’ve got Harry Kane, but how likely is it that he’ll stick around again this summer?
Even if Kane stays at Spurs, they need another forward and Morelos fits the bill. Mourinho and Morelos – it’s a match made in heaven. What could possibly go wrong?