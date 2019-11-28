Alfredo Morelos sends message to Rangers fans after Feyenoord draw

Rangers need just a point to advance to the last-32 of the Europa League following their 2-2 draw against Feyenoord on Thursday evening.
The Light Blues have Alfredo Morelos, who is the first Rangers player ever to score in four consecutive European games, to thank for his brace at the Netherlands, with his 23rd and 24th goals across all competitions this season moving them closer to the knockout stages of the competition.
The 23-year-old Rangers star, aka El Bufalo, has been in sublime form this season, and has taken to Twitter to send a message to the fans following his heroics against Feyenoord.
⚽️⚽️🐃🇨🇴🤫 pic.twitter.com/9YgIxGcIV7
— Alfredo Morelos (@morelos2106) November 28, 2019
Morelos is a wanted man across Europe, and suitors are already eyeing a January move for his signature.
However, Rangers aren’t ready to cash in, and not even £50 million will tempt them into parting ways with their hitman according to manager Steven Gerrard.
The Scottish Premiership giants climbed top of Group G after the draw with eight points, with a point between them and Porto and Young Boys – who they face in a fortnight, while the Eredivisie side have six points, and it’s all to play for for the four sides on the final day of the group stage.
Rangers are looking to seal a knockout place in Europe for the first time since 2011, and they can count on Morelos when the Swiss come visiting.