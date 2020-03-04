Alfredo Morelos issues apology on Twitter, Rangers fans react

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has issued an apology to the club and the fans on Twitter.
The Colombian striker returned late from his leave last week and he was dropped for the game against Hearts as punishment.
Morelos was allowed to travel to Colombia as his mother was unwell. However, he chose to return 24 hours late.
The 23-year-old striker has now addressed the fans, his teammates and the club on social media. He wrote that he is aware of the disappointment he has caused and wants to apologise for that.
He also added that everyone at Rangers has given him a lot of love and he is grateful for that. Morelos also vowed to show everyone how much the club means to him, on the pitch.
He wrote on Twitter: “I wish to apologise to the club, the manager, coaching staff, all of my teammates and the Rangers fans for disappointing them with my conduct last week. I understand that people inside and outside the club are disappointed that I let them down and it was never my intention to do so. Everyone at Rangers and the fans have given me so much love that I’m so grateful for and I just want to show everyone on the pitch how much Rangers means to me.”
It will be interesting to see how he performs against Hamilton now.
Morelos has been Rangers’ best player for a while now but there is no hiding from the fact that he has let the team down time and again.
This time it was a late return but usually, it is his temperament. The striker has often picked up suspensions because of his aggression and it ended up costing his team.
He will have to work on his mentality if he wants to play at the highest level in future.
Here is what the Rangers fans had to say about his apology.
