Alfredo Morelos gives his take on Celtic and Rangers fans

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has revealed that he doesn’t pay too much attention to the Celtic fans.
The Colombian revealed that Rangers have a very passionate fan base and they have a great deal of love for him.
However, Celtic fans often say bad things to him when they approach him off the pitch.
To the Colombian media outlet Gol Caracol, Morelos said: “They (Rangers fans) are very passionate. I end up taking pictures with them for the love they have for me and because they deserve it. But there are also Celtic fans, I do not go out often because of them. They (Celtic fans) grab me wanting to make videos and telling me bad things. I don’t pay attention to them. I am aware that I am a public figure, so I have to handle that situation in the best way. I’m still doing what I’m doing.”
However, Morelos is aware of the deep-rooted hatred between the two clubs and he is not too concerned with what the Celtic fans feel about him.
Rangers fans will love Morelos’ comments about the rival fans.
The Colombian has been the best striker in the Scottish League this season and it is understandable why the rival fans might not like him too much.
Also, his aggression might not go down too well with everyone.
Morelos has scored 28 goals in 40 games so far this season and he will be looking to guide Rangers to a respectable finish this season.