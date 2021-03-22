Alexandre Lacazette hails Calum Chambers’ display vs West Ham United

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette was full of praise for right-back Calum Chambers following the club’s 3-3 comeback draw against West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Gunners went 3-0 down after just 32 minutes on the clock, but they made a terrific comeback to share the spoils at the London stadium.





Chambers made only second league appearance of the season since recovering from a serious knee injury and he was hugely influential for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old had a tough beginning alongside his teammates in a defensive point of view, but gained in confidence as the game went on.

He combined splendidly with Martin Odegaard on the right flank with his overlapping runs and delivered as many as eight crosses into the box – two of them which indirectly led to goals.

One of those contributed to Lacazette’s strike which led to Tomas Soucek’s own goal. Chambers then fired in another cross which was converted into his own net by Craig Dawson.

Aside from this, Chambers made six clearances for the Gunners and made a key interception to deny Jesse Lingard, who could have had a simple tap-in when the scores were 3-2 in the Hammers’ favour.

Speaking after the game, Lacazette was delighted for the England international and hoped the best for his teammate for the rest of the campaign.

He told Sky Sports: “A lot of credit because he came back from a big injury. He worked a lot.”

“He worked a lot in training, individual as well, and when he had some time [on the pitch] from the coach, he’s showed he deserves to play for Arsenal.

“I’m really happy for him. I hope the best for him for the rest of the season.”

Chambers was in fine form for the Gunners during the first half of the 2019/2020 season before he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament against Chelsea.

He only made his comeback towards the end of 2020, but the competition for places has meant that he has played just 298 minutes of first-team football this term.

The former Southampton graduate showed plenty of promise going forward at the London stadium and the onus remains on whether he can find the consistency.

His current deal expires at the end of next season and he will be hoping to stake claim for a regular role at right-back to earn an extension by the summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

