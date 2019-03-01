Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Alex Rae tips Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos to win POTY award

Alex Rae tips Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos to win POTY award

1 March, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has tipped Alfredo Morelos to win the Player of the year award and the Sports Writers award at the end of this season.

The Colombian has been in sensational form for Rangers and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him win.

Morelos is undoubtedly the best attacker in Scotland right now and Rae’s comments certainly make sense. The Rangers star has scored 28 goals in 40 games for Steven Gerrard’s side this season.

The Rangers fans will love Rae’s tweet tipping Morelos to bag the two prestigious accolades.

Alex Rae’s tweet read:

It will be interesting to see if Morelos can help Rangers finish the season strongly and close the gap with Celtic at the top of the table.

The Colombian’s performances this season has caught the attention of European clubs and Rangers will have to work hard to keep him at the club beyond this season.

The player might want to make a step up in summer and he certainly has the ability to join a bigger/better team.

Ian Wright says Mauricio Pochettino is to blame as Tottenham crash out of title race
Pablo Hernandez says Leeds United are missing Jack Clarke

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com