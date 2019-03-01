Alex Rae tips Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos to win POTY award

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has tipped Alfredo Morelos to win the Player of the year award and the Sports Writers award at the end of this season.
The Colombian has been in sensational form for Rangers and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him win.
Morelos is undoubtedly the best attacker in Scotland right now and Rae’s comments certainly make sense. The Rangers star has scored 28 goals in 40 games for Steven Gerrard’s side this season.
The Rangers fans will love Rae’s tweet tipping Morelos to bag the two prestigious accolades.
Alex Rae’s tweet read:
Morning all,
Only a few weeks till the voting in who will be the POTY + sports writers @spfl @PFAScotland
Surely Alfredo Morelos is the stand-out player and front runner to pick up both awards
— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) February 28, 2019
It will be interesting to see if Morelos can help Rangers finish the season strongly and close the gap with Celtic at the top of the table.
The Colombian’s performances this season has caught the attention of European clubs and Rangers will have to work hard to keep him at the club beyond this season.
The player might want to make a step up in summer and he certainly has the ability to join a bigger/better team.