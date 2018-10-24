Alex Rae says Rangers need to get in Spartak Moscow’s faces

Rangers Glasgow host Russian giants Spartak Moscow in matchday three of the Europa League on Thursday, and after seeing off Rapid Wien last time out at Ibrox, the Light Blues will hope to use the fans’ massive support to their advantage one more time.
Former Rangers ace Alex Rae has urged Steven Gerrard’s to get in the faces of the Russian visitors like they did against the Austrians, and he reckons that could be key to their victory.
“If Rangers replicate the performance and atmosphere of the Rapid game, they can enjoy more success. They need to get in Spartak faces the way they did with the Austrians,” Rae told SunSport.
“It was like a throwback to some of the old European nights. I have friends who were talking to some Rapid fans afterwards and they were blown away by the atmosphere inside the stadium. On the pitch, it was a high-energy, high-pressing game.
“They were in Rapid faces and it was a hostile atmosphere for the visitors. Rangers were phenomenal in the second half and took the game to Rapid.”
Rangers inflicted a 3-1 defeat on Rapid Wien earlier this month after holding Villarreal to a 2-2 draw in Spain last month, and avoiding a defeat against Spartak will see them set a new European record of 11 games without a loss.
It’s been a new Rangers since Gerrard arrived at Ibrox during the summer, and they have been highly competitive across all competitions.
Only Aberdeen stand between them a League Cup final, while they are only two points behind second-placed Celtic and eight adrift surprise leaders Hearts with a game in hand.