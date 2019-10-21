Alex Rae reacts to Rangers’ draw against Hearts

Rangers were held to a draw against Hearts yesterday and former player Alex Rae isn’t too happy with the performance.
Steven Gerrard’s side lacked the urgency from the start and Hearts capitalized on that.
The home side managed to trouble Rangers throughout the game and they deserved to get something out of the game.
Former Rangers player Alex Rae tweeted that Hearts produced an impressive display and they deserve the result. He also added that it was a poor performance from Rangers all over the park.
His tweet read:
Poor all over from @RangersFC today An they settle for a point, @JamTarts out fought an deserved there point but when you see the level hearts got to today their players should feel embarrassed that they ain’t won at home in 7 months.
— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) October 20, 2019
Rangers players will be disappointed with the result and it will be interesting to see how they bounce back from this.
The Ibrox outfit will be hoping to win the title this season and they need to win games like these in order for that to happen.
The draw pushes them down to second in the table and Gerrard will demand a reaction from his players in the next game.
Rangers have the quality to win these games but they need to add consistency to their performances.
They cannot afford to drop points in these matches if they want to beat Celtic to the title this season.