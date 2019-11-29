Alex Rae reacts to Alfredo Morelos’ performance against Feyenoord

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has lavished praise on Alfredo Morelos after his display against Feyenoord last night.
The Colombian scored a brace to earn a point for Rangers away from home.
The Gers have a good chance of making it to the next round of the Europa League and Morelos’ contribution has been instrumental so far.
Rae took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Morelos and Rangers’ performance.
He wrote: “What a big point in Holland. FT @Feyenoord_int 2-2 @RangersFC @morelos2106 with the Gers goals am running out of superlatives. 25 goals and we ain’t at Xmas yet.”
It will be interesting to see if Morelos can keep up this level of performance for the rest of the season. He has been linked with an exit for a while now and if he continues to play at this level, he will be at a bigger club soon.
Steven Gerrard will be hoping to hold on to his star player for the foreseeable future but he won’t have a choice if the top clubs come calling.
Morelos has previously indicated that he is ready for a step up. His performances in Europe will certainly tempt his suitors now.