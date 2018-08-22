Alex Rae reacts on Twitter after Rangers announce Kyle Lafferty signing

Glasgow Rangers have secured the signing of Kyle Lafferty from Hearts, the Ibrox club has confirmed on their official website.
Lafferty has returned to the Ibrox club for his second spell at the club after signing a two year deal. He previously played for the Blues during 2008 to 2012.
The Gers boss Steven Gerrard wanted to bolster the attacking department, and has been trying to sign Lafferty for a while. Hearts rejected two earlier bids from Rangers, but in the end they managed to broker a deal for the 30-year-old striker.
Lafferty enjoyed a successful spell for Rangers during his previous stint, winning three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.
Former Rangers player Alex Rae took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction, and he says that Lafferty has been a “good addition” for the Ibrox club.
Kyle Lafferty signs 2 year deal @RangersFC ,Another good addition 1-2 more signing an I’d say it’s been an impressive transfer window . 👏👏👏
— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) August 22, 2018
Lafferty – good signing for Rangers
Gerrard wanted to bring in someone who is experienced and at the same time would add serious competition for Alfredo Morelos.
Lafferty, who has made 67 appearances for his country, was in fine form last season, scoring 19 goals for the Scottish Premiership side.
He will add significant quality and depth to the Rangers side. It has been a massive transfer window for Rangers, and Lafferty becomes the 12th signing for the club this summer.