Alex Rae reacts as Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scores 22nd goal of the season

Rangers got the better of Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday, securing a 2-0 victory to remain level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.
Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos scored in each half to hand the Light Blues a crucial victory ahead of the international break, and it’s now a two-horse race for the league title as Rangers have now picked up their 31 points from their opening 12 games, with only goal difference separating them from Celtic.
The Colombian striker grabbed his ninth league goal of the campaign to take his tally across all competitions to 22 this term, and former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae couldn’t help but shower praise on him on Twitter, reacting thus:
This chap @morelos2106 is a goal machine goal #22 an it’s now @RangersFC 2-0 livi
— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) November 10, 2019
Morelos is level on league goals with Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, with only Rangers teammate Jermain Defoe – who has scored 10 – ahead of him in the goalscoring charts.
After scoring 18 league goals last term to win the Scottish Premiership golden boot, the 23-year-old is on course to beat that return this term, and his impressive form in front of goal will very much boost the Gers’ chances across all domestic competitions and in Europe.
Stopping Celtic’s dominance is Rangers’ top agenda this term, and they can rely on Morelos’ goals for help.