Alex Rae comments on Rangers striker Jermain Defoe

Glasgow Rangers moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table after winning against Hamilton at Ibrox on Sunday.
The Gers striker Jermain Defoe netted a hattrick as Rangers won 5-0 against Hamilton.
Former Rangers player Alex Rae has praised Defoe for his virtuoso performance and hailed him as a ‘frightening’ striker who has the ability to outthink an opponent.
Rae was in awe that even at 37, Defoe has the passion and hunger to score goals and win matches for his side. He says that Defoe is always ahead of the game, and that he is still very sharp with his movements.
“I think he’s turned 37,” Rae told Superscorecard. “When you look at that, the one thing that stands out for me is his appetite for the game. When you get to a certain age, it starts to wane.
“But he seems to as hungry as ever. He still gets that buzz, that joy of scoring goals and he plays with a smile on his face. As much as he is sharp in terms of movement, you see upstairs, he is frightening. He is always ahead of the game.”
Excellent signing from Steven Gerrard
Defoe is a vastly experienced player and his form this season shows that Steven Gerrard made a very good decision by signing him.
Rangers have two very good strikers in Defoe and Alfredo Morelos for the number one striker spot, and both of them are performing brilliantly this season.
Defoe has already scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Gers. However, more than goals, he brings a lot more to the side.
The young players at the club, including Morelos, could learn a lot from him.
Rangers are ahead of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership by two points after eight games.