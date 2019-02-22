Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Alex Rae comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Alex Rae comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

22 February, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored four goals in the midweek against Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Former Gers players Alex Rae has praised Morelos on Twitter for his performance at Ibrox in midweek.

Rangers won 5-0 against Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup fifth-round replay at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, and Morelos played a huge role as he scored four goals.

Rae has claimed that the performance of the 22-year-old against Kilmarnock was one of the best individual displays for many years.

Morelos has been in tremendous form this season. He has made 22 starts and one substitute appearance in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, and has scored 27 goals in all competitions.

The Colombian has been criticised heavily for his disciplinary problems, but there’s no doubt about his talent and potential.

Rangers are one of the favourites for the Scottish Cup, and are also challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Tottenham fans react to reports linking them with Gareth Bale
Journalist outlines how Chelsea' transfer ban could affect Newcastle

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com