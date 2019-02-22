Alex Rae comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored four goals in the midweek against Kilmarnock at Ibrox.
Former Gers players Alex Rae has praised Morelos on Twitter for his performance at Ibrox in midweek.
Rangers won 5-0 against Kilmarnock at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup fifth-round replay at Ibrox on Wednesday evening, and Morelos played a huge role as he scored four goals.
Rae has claimed that the performance of the 22-year-old against Kilmarnock was one of the best individual displays for many years.
There had been a lot said in the last few days about the Scottish game well I witnessed one of the best individual performances in many a year from Alfedo Morelos 👏
— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) February 22, 2019
Morelos has been in tremendous form this season. He has made 22 starts and one substitute appearance in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, and has scored 27 goals in all competitions.
The Colombian has been criticised heavily for his disciplinary problems, but there’s no doubt about his talent and potential.
Rangers are one of the favourites for the Scottish Cup, and are also challenging Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.