Alex Rae and Michael Beale react to Rangers result vs Young Boys on Twitter

13 December, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Glasgow Rangers booked their place in the last 32 stage of the Europa League after earning a nervy 1-1 draw against Young Boys on Thursday night at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s side finished second in Group G behind FC Porto. The Gers were leading the group and needed a draw to qualify.

The Ibrox club took the lead in the first half thanks to Alfredo Morelos’ strike and controlled the game well. However, the atmosphere got tense after a late own goal from Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack’s sending off in the 90th minute.

In the end, they managed to hang on and booked their place in the last 32 of the competition.

With this result, the Gers have progressed from the group stage of a European competition for the first time since the 2010-11 Europa League. And once again it was Alfredo Morelos who delivered for Rangers when it mattered most on the European stage.

The Colombian has scored six goals in the Europa League this season and has managed 56 goals under Steven Gerrard in all competitions.

Rangers managed 48% of possession and attempted 16 shots of which they managed to keep seven on target, according to BBC Sport.

