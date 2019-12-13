Alex Rae and Michael Beale react to Rangers result vs Young Boys on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers booked their place in the last 32 stage of the Europa League after earning a nervy 1-1 draw against Young Boys on Thursday night at Ibrox.
Steven Gerrard’s side finished second in Group G behind FC Porto. The Gers were leading the group and needed a draw to qualify.
The Ibrox club took the lead in the first half thanks to Alfredo Morelos’ strike and controlled the game well. However, the atmosphere got tense after a late own goal from Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack’s sending off in the 90th minute.
In the end, they managed to hang on and booked their place in the last 32 of the competition.
Former Rangers player turned football pundit Alex Rae took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:
FT @RangersFC 1-1 Young boys
Gers progres to the Last 32 @EuropaLeague
Well done boys well deserved
👏👏👏
— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) December 12, 2019
Rangers coach Michael Beale also shared his view on Twitter after the game. He wrote:
🔴⚪️🔵 Well done to the boys on qualifying from a very tough group. Looking forward to the draw and wherever it may take us. European football after Xmas for the first time in a while #RangersFC https://t.co/yAWxnnXF4C
— Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) December 12, 2019
With this result, the Gers have progressed from the group stage of a European competition for the first time since the 2010-11 Europa League. And once again it was Alfredo Morelos who delivered for Rangers when it mattered most on the European stage.
The Colombian has scored six goals in the Europa League this season and has managed 56 goals under Steven Gerrard in all competitions.
Rangers managed 48% of possession and attempted 16 shots of which they managed to keep seven on target, according to BBC Sport.