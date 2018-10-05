Alex Rae and Michael Ball react to Rangers win on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers won against Rapid Vienna at Ibrox on Thursday night with Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier scoring for the Gers.
Former Rangers players – Alex Rae and Michael Ball – took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to the Gers’ win last night in the Europa League clash.
Rangers conceded an early goal but returned strongly in the second half to secure a 3-1 win at Ibrox in the Group G clash on Thursday.
Morelos scored twice for Steven Gerrard’s side while skipper Tavernier netted from the penalty spot to earn an emphatic and morale-boosting victory.
Both Rae and Ball were following the match, and they gave their reaction on Twitter. Needless to say, they were quite impressed with the performance.
FT @RangersFC 3-1 Rapid Vienna
Morelos at the double ⚽️⚽️@RangersFC equal the longest ever unbeaten start to a European campaign by a Scottish club (10). Set by Rangers in 1992/93.
👏👏👏
— Alex Rae (@alexrae1969) October 4, 2018
Fantastic result lads @RangersFC .
Ibrox was bouncing! ⚽️👍
Great to atmosphere like that back at the club. 👍 #LetsGo
— Michael Ball (@bally03) October 4, 2018
It was a brilliant display from Rangers, with most of the players performing to their fullest potential. The likes of Ryan Kent and Joe Worrall were simply outstanding during the game.
Rangers enjoyed 55% of possession, registered nine shot of which five were on target, according to BBC Sport.