Alex Mowatt responds to Leeds star Kalvin Phillips on Instagram

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt has responded to a post from Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips on Instagram.

Phillips has taken to Instagram to revel in Leeds winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.





The Whites are assured of their top spot in the league table this season and will go up as Championship winners.

Phillips has expressed his delight and happiness at the achievement, and former Leeds teammate Mowatt has responded to his post.

Mowatt responded: “What a playa man”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mowatt has made 42 appearances in the Championship for Barnsley this season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists in the process.

The 25-year-old midfielder also made one start and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for the Tykes this campaign, according to WhoScored.

As for Phillips, the 24-year-old midfielder has made 37 appearances in the Championship for Leeds this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Englishman also played once in the FA Cup and twice in the EFL Cup for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Barnsley are at the foot of the Championship table at the moment with 43 points from 44 matches.