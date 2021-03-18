Alex McLeish claims Celtic board have met with Frank Lampard

Celtic are yet to appoint a permanent successor to Neil Lennon and assistant manager John Kennedy is currently the interim manager.

The Hoops have been linked with quite a few managers in recent weeks and it appears that they have met with the former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard regarding the managerial vacancy at Parkhead.





Former Rangers and Scotland manager Alex McLeish has heard rumours that the Celtic board had a meeting with the 42-year-old and it will be interesting to see if Lampard takes over as the Celtic manager at the end of this season.

He said to Football Insider: “I’m hearing whispers that Frank Lampard was seen with the Celtic directors. No matter what, the rumour mill will continue to thrive until an appointment is finally made.”

The former Premier League midfielder was relieved of his duties at the London club in January and he has been out of work since then.

Despite a troubled season with the Blues this year, Lampard has done a reasonably good job overall and he helped nurture the young talents at Stamford Bridge last season and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Celtic are in need of a rebuild and Lampard wouldn’t be a bad option for them.

The former England international could promote young talent and help rebuild the squad next season.

The Scottish outfit have been linked with the likes of Eddie Howe and Steve Clarke as well. Both managers are far more experienced and proven as compared to Lampard and it remains to be seen who ends up taking over at Parkhead this summer.

