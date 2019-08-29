Alex Iwobi reacts on Instagram after scoring first Everton goal

Everton secured a berth in the third round of the League Cup following a hard-fought 4-2 victory against League One side Lincoln City on Wednesday night.
Goals from Lucas Digne, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi and Richarlison sealed the win for Marco Silva’s men, and they will be looking forward to an impressive cup run with Sheffield Wednesday next.
Having scored just once in three Premier League games this season, finding the back of the net on four occasions in a single match comes as a huge boost for Everton, and they will be looking to replicating such finishing prowess when Wolverhampton Wanderers come visiting on Saturday.
Silva handed Iwobi and Moise Kean their full starts for the Merseyside club, and both impressed, with the Italian unlucky not to score after a fine effort struck the upright.
The Nigerian international was glad to have finally opened his account for Everton, though, and here is how he reacted on Instagram:
The 23-year-old arrived at Goodison Park from Arsenal on transfer deadline day for £28 million and was close to drawing Everton level when he came off the bench for his debut against Aston Villa.
Iwobi proved what he is capable of doing against the Villans and Lincoln, and will be looking to force himself into Silva’s starting XI sooner rather than later.