Alex Crook gives interesting update on Crystal Palace’s managerial conundrum

With Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace future in doubt, journalist Alex Crook has claimed he would be ‘surprised’ if Sean Dyche isn’t appointed the new manager.

Hodgson’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, with the club likely to secure another mid-table finish in the Premier League.

The former England boss has done a good job with Palace, but with several players also being out of contract in the summer, this could be seen as a ‘reset’ period for the Eagles.

Dyche has been heavily linked with a move to Selhurst Park, having impressed with a limited budget at Burnley since their promotion in 2016.

He guided Burnley to the Europa League in 2018, although the Clarets could not make it past the qualifying stage.

Crook has now claimed that he ‘would be surprised’ if Dyche was not appointed the new Palace boss this summer.

“I think it’ll be Sean Dyche,” Crook explained on TalkSport’s GameDay podcast. “I think I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that he’d been spotted house-hunting in the London area.

“I think he’s had his flirtations with Palace before, and I think he is aware now that he’s probably taken Burnley as far as he can, barring a flurry of money to spend this summer from the new owners that I’m not entirely convinced will be forthcoming.

“I would be surprised if it wasn’t Sean Dyche.”

SL View – Would Dyche be a good appointment for Palace?

It would be an understatement to say Dyche has done a brilliant job at Burnley.

The Englishman has smashed expectations multiple times, with Burnley’s European tour largely down to his management.

The fact he also achieved such a feat on a modest transfer budget will also appeal to Palace, with Hodgson working on a shoestring budget for a few years now.

Dyche’s biggest test will be sorting out a squad that could be threadbare after the summer.

16 players are set to leave on a free transfer with their contracts coming to a close in the off-season, though some of those will be expected to sign new deals.

This would be a big test of Dyche’s squad management, but a move of this size looks to be the natural progression in his career.

Read More: Newcastle also keen on Sean Dyche.