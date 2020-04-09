Alex Bruce urges Everton to sign Jesse Lingard

Former Premier League defender Alex Bruce claims that Jesse Lingard would be a good signing for Everton this summer.
The Manchester United attacker has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for a while now. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.
Bruce said to Football Insider: “I think he would be a very good signing for Everton, he’d be a good signing for everybody. I think he’s got big potential, he needs someone to show a little bit of faith in him.”
Lingard has been very mediocre for Manchester United and Carlo Ancelotti should be looking to sign better players.
There is no doubt that he could be a decent squad option for the Toffees, but if they are aiming for European football, they will need better players.
Also, Lingard is unlikely to get any better with time. He is 27-year-old and although Bruce claims that the attacker has big potential, there hasn’t been any evidence of that so far.
Everton have the finances to pull off the transfer but it would be an underwhelming signing for them.
They should look to bring in players with a higher ceiling. Someone like Lozano would be a much better alternative and the Mexican is younger and has tremendous potential as well.
Previous Everton managers have filled the squad with mediocre talent and Ancelotti will be hoping to aim higher now.
Lingard has 2 goals in 35 games this season and he managed 5 in 36 games last season.