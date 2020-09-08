Alessandro Florenzi could be open to Everton move

Everton have been linked with the Italian full-back Alessandro Florenzi this summer.

The 29-year-old was on loan at Valencia last term and he is unwanted at Roma. The Serie A outfit are willing to sell him for the right price this summer.





It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a fee with Roma now.

As per reports (h/t sportwitness), Florenzi wants to join a top tier team and Everton fit his criteria. It seems that the player could be open to joining the Premier League club this summer.

He could be the ideal alternative to Seamus Coleman next season. He has the quality and the experience to settle into the Premier League and make an immediate impact for Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti could help get the best out of Florenzi.

If he is available for a reasonable price, Everton must do everything in their power to sign him.

The Toffees have improved their midfield immensely so far with the signings of Allan and Rodriguez. They need to add to their defence now.

Ancelotti tried to sign Gabriel but the Brazilian ended up joining Arsenal earlier this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League side can get the Florenzi deal over the line now.