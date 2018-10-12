Alderweireld could leave Tottenham after ‘contract negotiations stall’, Man Utd to capitalise

According to The Sun, Toby Alderweireld could leave Tottenham after ‘contract negotiations stalled’. The Belgian international’s deal with Spurs expires next summer and he’s no closer to putting pen to paper on an extension.
When asked if he was any closer to signing a new contract, the 29-year-old said: “Not that I can say, no. I’m focused on Spurs and trying to help the team. That’s all I can do.”
It’s good news for Manchester United, with Alderweireld being one of many centre-backs on Jose Mourinho’s shortlist over the summer, in addition to Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.
Alderweireld has been a terrific servant for Tottenham since his 2015 move from Atletico Madrid, going on to make 118 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.
The London outfit may soon be resigned to losing their defender for nothing next summer which could lead them to cash in on Alderweireld in January. United would stand a good chance of procuring his signature then.
However, if manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to retain his centre-back for the remainder of the campaign, risking losing the Belgian for nothing next summer, that’s also a possibility. Tottenham have rebuffed all interest thus far.
His asking price was around £60m over the summer, but Alderweireld’s value could be more than halved when the winter transfer window opens. Time will tell if Tottenham cash in or let him run his contract down at White Hart Lane.
