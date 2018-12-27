Alberto Moreno admits he could leave Liverpool in January

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno could be on his way out of Anfield in January, according to Cadena Ser (via The Sun).
The Spaniard has lost his place to first-choice Andrew Robertson, and has only featured twice in the Premier League thus far this season.
Moreno’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but he’s willing to leave before then, with a move back to Spain an exciting prospect for him.
The former Sevilla left-back got injured last December, and has struggled to reclaim his spot despite being a key player under former boss Brendan Rodgers.
“I do not feel good, that is the truth,” Moreno told Cadena Ser, as reported by The Sun.
“I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity. The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply I did not like the way he [Jurgen Klopp] has treated me, you can say that.
“Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs. I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal and in January I am free to listen to any offer.”
With Robertson in the form of his life at the moment, it remains to be seen if there is a way back to the first team for Moreno.
With the player keen on moving on and Liverpool not willing to hand him a new deal, it’s best for both parties to part ways next month.
The Merseysiders could earn some cash selling him to one of his suitors during the January transfer window.
At 26, Moreno is far from finished, but he’s surplus to requirements at Anfield, and an exit looks to be on the card in the coming weeks.