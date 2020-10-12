Alasdair Gold provides latest update on Tottenham’s interest in Joe Rodon

Tottenham Hotspur are heavily interested in signing a centre-back this summer, and the north London club are keen to sign Joe Rodon.

According to Alasdair Gold of Football London, Spurs are interested in signing the young Welshman from Swansea City.





The 22-year-old is reportedly keen to move to Spurs because he wants to join Gareth Bale and Ben Davies at the north London club.

Spurs are interested in the young Welshman as well.

No deal has been struck for Rodon just yet, but the Daily Mail claim that he is expected to make the switch before October 16th deadline in a deal worth £13million. However, Gold says that Spurs won’t pay over the odds.

“As I understand it, Spurs are interested in the young Welshman and he is keen on joining but Tottenham Hotspur are a club that doesn’t do auctions,” wrote Gold for Football London.

“If others get involved, with Leicester and Sheffield United linked, and push that price up, Spurs won’t pay over the odds. Rodon is talented but I’d be surprised if Spurs paid that much up front for him rather than look to structure a deal.”

This has been an excellent summer transfer window for Spurs with Jose Mourinho bringing quality players like Sergio Reguilon, Joe Hart and Gareth Bale.

However, Spurs are desperate to bolster their defence. Rodon would join Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga as Jose Mourinho’s central defensive options, and the young defender personally favours a move to the north London club.

It’s been a positive start to the campaign for Mourinho’s side as they find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table behind Liverpool.