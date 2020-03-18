Alan Thompson gives verdict on Celtic-linked Jordon Ibe

Alan Thompson has told Read Celtic that Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe would be a good signing for Celtic.
Ibe is out of contract at Premier League club Bournemouth at the end of the season.
According to a recent report in The Scottish Sun, Ibe is a long-term target of the Hoops, and manager Neil Lennon wanted to sign him in the summer of 2019.
The report has added that the former Liverpool winger is open to a move to Celtic in the summer transfer window.
Former Celtic midfielder Thompson has suggested that Ibe – who earns £38,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com – would be a good signing for the Hoops on a free transfer.
Thompson told Read Celtic about Ibe: “I’ve not seen much or Jordon for a while as he’s not had a lot of game time at Bournemouth But I knew him when he was younger and he’s definitely got potential to be a good player.”
Good signing for Celtic?
Ibe has been on the books of Bournemouth since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Liverpool for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £15 million.
Much was expected of the winger when he arrived at the Cherries, but he has failed to progress and develop as much as he would have wanted to.
However, Ibe is only 24 years of age, and he would be a success in the Scottish Premiership and would be a very smart signing for Celtic on a free transfer.