Alan Stubbs comments on whether Rangers are closing the gap with Celtic

Glasgow Rangers have failed to win their last three matches in all competitions. The Ibrox club drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday.
While the Gers have done well in the Europa League this season, they have not been consistent on the domestic front under boss Steven Gerrard.
Alan Stubbs has told BT Sport that he believes Rangers are closing the gap with Celtic, but Brendan Rodgers’s side still have the upper hand.
After round 10 of the Scottish Premiership, Rangers find themselves fourth in the table, four points behind second placed Celtic who defeated Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park.
Former Celtic defender Stubbs has been impressed by the massive progress from Rangers under Gerrard, but believes Celtic still have an upper hand in big games.
“Before the season started, everyone was saying that it was going to take two or three years for Rangers to get close to Celtic,” Stubbs said. “So, it’s not going to happen overnight. They’ve made good strides.
“On Sunday, you saw a difference between where both clubs are. You saw Celtic, who know how to win big games [beating Hearts 3-0], and you saw Rangers enter a big game for the first time under Steven’s stewardship.
“They were a little bit wondering at times. You know, they just didn’t get over the line.”
The Gers have only suffered three defeats in 24 league and cup games under Gerrard, but two of those have come against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup.
Rangers will be looking to bounce back strongly in the league when they face St Mirren on Saturday.