Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker react to Newcastle United’s comeback against Southampton

Newcastle United came from a goal down to secure their sixth Premier League victory of the campaign at the expense of Southampton at Saint James’ Park on Sunday.
The Magpies found themselves a goal down courtesy of Danny Ings’ 52nd-minute goal, but battled back through Jonjo Shelvey 16 minutes later.
The midfielder scored a brilliant header to draw Newcastle level, making it three consecutive goals in three games.
Federico Fernandez netted the winner for Steve Bruce’s side in the 87th minute, scoring from the rebound after the Saints goalie spilled Sean Longstaff’s shot.
Here is how Newcastle legend Alan Shearer and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker reacted to the victory on Twitter:
Not pretty at times but a great 3 points for the Toon. Very good substitutions that worked very well. 👏🏻👏🏻⚫️⚪️ #NEWSOT
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 8, 2019
Another win for @NUFC. Are we allowed to say that Steve Bruce is an excellent manager?
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2019
Ciaran Clark replaced Fabian Schar for the second-half, with Joelinton coming on for Andy Carroll after the hour mark.
Miguel Almiron was withdrawn from action five minutes to the end of the game for Longstaff, and it was the final inspired substitution that helped produce the winner.
Martin Dubravka was in inspired form for the hosts all game, making several key saves, and Bruce definitely got his tactics and subs spot on.
Newcastle are now 10th in the Premier League table after picking up 22 points from their opening 16 games of the season, but not many gave them a chance upon Bruce’s arrival.
The Toons visit Burnley next Saturday, and they will surely fancy their chances against Sean Dyche’s men having lost just once in their last seven league games.