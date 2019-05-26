Blog Teams Tottenham Alan Shearer tips Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League final, says he wouldn’t start Harry Kane

26 May, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will battle it out for Champions League glory on Saturday, and an exciting clash between both Premier League sides is eagerly anticipated.

The Reds overcame a 3-0 first-leg loss to Barcelona to book their place in the final after winning 4-0 at Anfield, while Spurs needed just 45 minutes to secure a 3-3 draw with Ajax having lost the first-leg and first-half by 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino and his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp will be looking to win their first ever piece of silverware since moving to the English top-flight, and Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes the German is favourite to lead his side to victory.

The ex-Newcastle United striker in his column in The Sun reckons Liverpool’s form – which saw them do the double over Tottenham in the League this season – and their superior quality hands them the advantage.

With Harry Kane struggling for full fitness ahead of weekend, Pochettino has a selection headache on his hands should the English striker receive the medical all-clear.

However, Shearer says he wouldn’t start him against Liverpool considering that hasn’t played a game for seven weeks.

With the trio of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente stepping up in his absence against Manchester City and Ajax, the league’s highest goalscorer believes Kane will be a better option off the bench.

