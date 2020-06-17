Alan Shearer suggests Newcastle United need one win to avoid relegation

The Premier League is back.

After months of uncertainty and loads of speculation whether the season will be declared null and void or points per game system will be used to determine the final table, the game finally resumes today.

While the title-race is just a formality as Liverpool need just two wins to win the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years, there are some fascinating battles to watch out for.

The top-four race is very much alive. The battle for survival will be intense with four or five teams fighting hard to prevent themselves from getting relegated.

Alan Shearer has claimed that bottom-placed Norwich City will require a miracle to secure themselves another year in the Premier League.

The former England striker feels that the likes of Brighton and West Ham are also in danger. Also, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Watford are far from being in a comfortable situation.

The former Newcastle striker has given his thoughts on the Magpies as well.

Newcastle are comfortably placed at 13th in the Premier League table and they are most likely to avoid relegation. However, a slump in form in the remaining few games could be a catastrophe for Steve Bruce’s side.

Shearer feels that the Magpies ‘just need’ one more win to secure safety. He wrote for The Sun:

“Brighton and West Ham are in danger — and I hope this doesn’t come back to haunt me but Newcastle look like they’ll just need one more win.

Added to Villa, Bournemouth and Watford, what a few weeks they have ahead.”