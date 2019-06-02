Alan Shearer slams Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen for not showing up against Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur played their first ever Champions League final on Saturday night against Liverpool and deservedly suffered a 2-0 defeat.
The North London outfit were a goal down less than two minutes into the game after Moussa Sissoko conceded a penalty for handling the ball in the box.
Despite dominating possession and creating several chances during the remainder of the game, Tottenham appeared bereft of ideas and how to find the back of the net, and were punished by a Divock Origi late goal.
The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen put in subpar performances, and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has slammed the trio for their poor displays on such a big stage.
“Tottenham’s big players didn’t perform — Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen did not show up and they didn’t deserve to get back into the game,” the former Newcastle United striker told The Sun.
“They basically carried on their league form, scraping into the top four after a poor finish.
“They looked as if they were just delighted to be there in the first place and there to enjoy the occasion.”
While Kane’s lack of match fitness clearly impeded him, Alli and Eriksen utterly failed to live up to the expectations, and manager Mauricio Pochettino was forced to haul off the English midfielder nine minutes from time.
The trio should have done better in what was the biggest game of their respective careers to date, and while they aren’t entirely to blame for the loss, Tottenham would have put up a fight and challenged Liverpool were they on top of their games.