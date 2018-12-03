Alan Shearer slams Pochettino’s big decision against Arsenal

Popular pundit Alan Shearer has criticized Mauricio Pochettino for leaving Toby Alderweireld out of his squad for the North London derby.
Tottenham ended up losing the game 4-2 and two defensive errors cost them badly.
There is no doubt that Alderweireld is a world class defender and he could have helped Spurs against the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette.
Pochettino opted for Foyth and Vertonghen instead.
Shearer wrote in his column with the Sun that Pochettino’s surprising decision came back to bite him in the end.
He also stated that it was Tottenham’s biggest game of the season so far and he could not understand why Pochettino decided to drop a key player.
He said: “I just could not understand why Toby Alderweireld did not play in what was Spurs’ biggest game of the season so far. It was bizarre and a huge surprise.”
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can bounce back during the midweek now.
After a morale-boosting win over Chelsea, the loss at Emirates will have hurt. Spurs were in the lead at halftime and a better defensive showing could have won the game for them.