Alan Shearer singles out Steve Bruce and Allan Saint-Maximin for praises as he includes them in his Team of the Week

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce led his side to their third Premier League victory of the campaign on Saturday, with the Magpies securing a 3-2 victory at the expense of West Ham United away from home.
Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez put Newcastle two-nil up heading into the break, and a fine free-kick from Jonjo Shelvey all but sealed the victory for the visitors six minutes after play resumed.
West Ham threatened to fight back after scoring twice in the closing stages of the game, but it was too little too late for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.
It was the first time Newcastle had scored more than once in a league game this term, and Bruce will hope his side keep delivering the goods at both ends of the pitch going forward.
Magpies legend Alan Shearer praised him for getting his tactics right, naming him as the manager of his Team of the Week, while he also included winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
“A brilliant away performance,” Shearer commented.
“Bruce got his tactics spot-on and will be hoping the goals keep coming.”
He said of the forward: “The powerful Frenchman ran the West Ham defence ragged.”
Bruce isn’t very popular with Newcastle fans, but that could change if the team starts putting in such top performance on a consistent basis, and it will be interesting to see how things go.
The Toons are currently in 15th place in the table and four points above the relegation places after the opening 11 games of the campaign.