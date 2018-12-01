Alan Shearer showers praises on West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop

West Ham United handed Newcastle United a 3-0 defeat at Saint James Park on Saturday evening, and Magpies legend Alan Shearer has showered praises on the visitors’ centre-back Issa Diop following another impressive performance at the back.
The French youngster kept the hosts’ attack quiet all-evening, and Shearer couldn’t help but commend him for a good performance after he was asked of his views on the defender post-game.
Here is how the league’s highest goalscorer of all time reacted on Twitter to Diop’s game.
Very good again. https://t.co/4Uw3JTjgXr
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 1, 2018
Since arriving the London Stadium from Toulouse during the summer transfer window, Diop has established himself as one of manager Manuel Pellegrini’s most important players.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho tagged the 21-year-old a monster after helping the Hammers to a crucial victory over the Red Devils in September, and Diop sure lived up to that name against Newcastle.
Should he keep on impressing at this rate, West Ham United might find it hard to hold on to their £22million signing going forward, but they definitely got it right in the transfer market with his signing, and such impressive businesses going forward can come very handy in making them one of the top sides in the English top-flight.