Alan Shearer showers praise on Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish for his heroics against Brighton

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish was on song against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, scoring one and assisting another in the 2-1 victory for the Midland outfit.
The win was Villa’s third of the season and It couldn’t have come at a better time.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate was at Villa Park to watch the game and run the rule over Grealish, and the 24-year-old definitely passed his auditions in flying colours.
He has been tipped to make next month’s squad and finally make his long-awaited England debut, and Premier League legend Alan Shearer reckons he did just enough at the weekend to earn a call-up.
“If you are going to try and impress the England manager who was watching from the stands, this is the way to do it!,” the Newcastle United ex-striker enthused about Grealish in his Team of the Week report.
“A goal and an assist shouldn’t do his chances any harm at all.”
The Villa star has continued to put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes, and it’s now starting to yield dividends.
Having proven to be bigger than Championship level over the last two years, the onus is now on Grealish to show he has what it takes to cut it in the Premier League week in, week out.
He is starting to do so, and apart from potentially helping to keep Villa up come May, the midfielder will also most likely be on the plane to the Euros 2020 with England.