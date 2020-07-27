Alan Shearer shares his Newcastle takeover message

Newcastle United are in the middle of a takeover this summer but things have not progressed as swiftly as one would have hoped for.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has now sent out a message claiming that the current feeling of uncertainty is unfair on the club, the fans and the manager.





The new owners are expected to make changes to the club’s setup once they arrive and Steve Bruce’s future at the club remains uncertain. However, if the takeover does not go through, the Newcastle boss will need backing in the market so that he can formulate his plans for the next season.

In the current situation, Newcastle are stuck with uncertainty and they cannot move forward with their plans for the next season. Similarly, the fans want a quick resolution to the matter as well.

With the new season starting in six weeks, Newcastle cannot afford to wait around all summer and waste valuable time.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Shearer said: “It’s not fair on him, it’s not fair on the football club, it’s not fair on the fans. He doesn’t know whether he’s going to be shopping in Lidl or Harrods next season. So a decision needs to be made.”

“It has to be doubtful because it’s taken that long now. Whatever it is they need to make a decision and let the football club know what is happening,” he added.

“They have got six weeks until the (next) season starts.”

Newcastle fans will be hoping for an end to Mike Ashley’s miserable tenure this summer and it will be interesting to see if their potential new owners can get the obstacles out of their way and finalise the takeover soon.