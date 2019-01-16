Alan Shearer sends out a message to Newcastle duo after FA Cup win

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has sent out a message to Sean Longstaff and Callum Roberts for their goalscoring display last night.
Shearer congratulated the two youngsters on their performance on his Twitter account.
His tweet read:
Congratulations @seanlongstaff97 and @Calroberts_ on scoring your first goals for @NUFC. Well done 👏🏻👏🏻🙋🏼♂️🙋🏼♂️
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 15, 2019
The Newcastle fans will be delighted to see these performances from their youth stars and it will be interesting to see if the two players can hold down a first team place in the Premier League.
Both players are extremely talented and they could give Benitez a different option right now.
The Magpies are struggling right now and they could do with some new faces to freshen up the group.
Benitez’ resources are restricted in the transfer market and therefore he should look to promote a few talented youngsters like Roberts and Longstaff now.
Furthermore, the young players will be full of determination and desire to prove themselves and that can only benefit the Newcastle squad.