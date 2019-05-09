Alan Shearer sends message to Salomon Rondon as he emerges Newcastle United Player of the Year

Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon has been named the club’s Player of the Year after an excellent campaign in the Magpies’ shirt.
The 29-year-old has been in sublime form since arriving from West Bromwich Albion last summer on a season-long loan, scoring 10 league goals and assisting seven others in 31 Premier League appearances.
Rondon’s performances helped Newcastle secure top-flight safety, and he surely deserved the POTY award.
It is a sentiment that club legend Alan Shearer shares, and the former striker has sent a message to congratulate the Venezuelan.
You’ve had a very good season big man. Well done 🙋🏼♂️👍🏻 https://t.co/1GfylgNkQg
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 9, 2019
It remains to be seen if Newcastle will be able to hold on to Rondon going forward, especially if West Brom secure top-flight promotion, but the Venezuela international is keen on remaining with the Saint James’ Park outfit.
Magpies’ owner Mike Ashley is said not to be keen on signing the Baggies’ star permanently because he turns 30 by September and has a £16.5million release clause in his contract provided his parent club don’t get promoted.
The businessman only wants to splash the cash on younger players whose transfer market value is likely to increase going forward, but missing out on a proven striker like Rondon could be a big blow to manager Rafa Benitez’s side given how hard the Spaniard has looked for a forward in the mould of the South American