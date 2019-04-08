Alan Shearer says Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium should inspire them against Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday at their new stadium, and the north London side will be looking to make a statement of intent.
The European competition is Spurs’ only chance of winning silverware this term, and they have to win against Pep Guardiola’s side tomorrow to keep that chance alive ahead of the second-leg.
English Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Tottenham’s new stadium could make all the difference for the hosts, and that they will need at least a two-goal advantage heading into the return-leg to have a chance of progressing.
“The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be rocking tomorrow night. And Spurs must make the most of it because this is their chance to seize the advantage over Manchester City. In my view, Mauricio Pochettino’s side need at least a two-goal lead heading to the Etihad if they want to reach the Champions League semi-finals,” the EPL record highest goalscorer told The Sun.
“But if anything should give them hope, it is their new home, which looks absolutely incredible. All season long we have heard moans about the delays to the completion of Spurs’ ground. But as things have turned out, the timing of their move back from Wembley could not have been better.
“There has been talk that the plush new ground will also make City raise their game. But in my mind, it will help the hosts far more than the visitors. And Spurs certainly stand a better chance of beating City here than if they were playing at Wembley.”
Spurs also face City in the league three days after the return-leg, and the three games between them will have a huge say on their respective campaigns.
Pochettino’s side suffered a 1-0 loss when both sides met at Wembley earlier in the campaign, and they now have a chance to prove they are capable of challenging the title contenders after stumbling in the race months ago.
They won their opening game at the new home last week with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, and they will be brimming with confidence ahead of City’s visit.